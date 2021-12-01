(Video) Salah piles misery on Rafa Benitez as Liverpool cruise to 2-0 lead vs. Everton

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mo Salah has doubled Liverpool’s lead during Wednesday evening’s Merseyside derby.

The Reds started the game in an emphatic fashion and could have easily been two nill up inside the first six minutes.

MORE: Everton vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Thiago starts and Richarlison returns for Toffees

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mason Mount’s slick finish puts Chelsea 1-0 up away to Watford
Video: Jordan Henderson produces sublime finish to put Liverpool 1-0 up vs Everton
(Video) Salah fails to give Liverpool lead after poor decision sees Egyptian blaze close-range effort over bar

However, despite flashing a close-range effort high and over the bar, Salah has made up for his previous howler after getting on the end of a pin-point pass from midfielder Jordan Henderson, who opened the game’s scoring himself, just moments earlier.

Still, with over an hour to play, the Toffees will be hugely concerned as to just how many their rivals will end up putting past them.

More Stories Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.