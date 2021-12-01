(Video) Salah piles misery on Rafa Benitez as Liverpool cruise to 2-0 lead vs. Everton

Mo Salah has doubled Liverpool’s lead during Wednesday evening’s Merseyside derby.

The Reds started the game in an emphatic fashion and could have easily been two nill up inside the first six minutes.

MORE: Everton vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Thiago starts and Richarlison returns for Toffees

However, despite flashing a close-range effort high and over the bar, Salah has made up for his previous howler after getting on the end of a pin-point pass from midfielder Jordan Henderson, who opened the game’s scoring himself, just moments earlier.

Still, with over an hour to play, the Toffees will be hugely concerned as to just how many their rivals will end up putting past them.