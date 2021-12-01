Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly pushing for the club to seal the transfer of Chelsea forward Timo Werner.

The Germany international has struggled in his time at Stamford Bridge, but previously established himself as a star player at RB Leipzig, where he was signed by Rangnick.

It remains to be seen if Werner could revive his career under Rangnick’s guidance at Man Utd, but it seems discussions have already taken place over this surprise move.

Ralf Rangnick is in conversation with the Manchester United board to set out a plan to bring Chelsea striker Timo Werner to @ManUtd this Summer. Rangnick bought Werner for @RBLeipzig when he was at Stuttgart #Werner #ChelseaFC ????? pic.twitter.com/RPIGnwKsy8 — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) December 1, 2021

Werner could be a player worth gambling on for United, who will surely soon need to think about making changes up front.

It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo or Edinson Cavani will be at the club for the long-term, and would surely see less playing time next season anyway.

That could mean there’s room for Werner to compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in attack, and he’d be a fine addition if he could perform more like he did in his Leipzig days.