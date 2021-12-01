If West Ham United are going to really go places this season, then it’s absolutely imperative that they strengthen their squad in January.

For example, should Michail Antonio get injured once again, the Hammers still don’t have anyone within the squad that can play as good a role as their current front man.

Still in with a shot at both the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, David Moyes’ side are taking their form from last season and bringing it into 2021/22.

However, once the FA Cup kicks in and players begin to feel a bit leggy, that’s when injuries can occur.

According to Record and cited by Claret and Hugh, Benfica’s exceptional striker, Darwin Nunez, is on the east London club’s radar.

Other European heavyweights are also believed to be scouting the player whose goals in the Champions League have Barcelona on the brink of group stage elimination.

It’ll take a monumental effort to get him through the doors at the east London Stadium, however, with new owner, Daniel Kretinsky, looking to invest more over the coming months and years, don’t write them off just yet.