When you consider that, Michail Antonio aside, West Ham don’t really have another true marksman in their team, it brings into sharp focus how well David Moyes has done to get the Hammers where they are in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma will all contribute to the goals for tally, but none are the ‘killer’ in the box that the east Londoners could do with in order to give themselves an even better chance of success this season.

With news of a potential January move to the Premier League for Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa, it seems that West Ham’s prayers could be answered.

According to 90min, the Brazilian is seeking a move to the English top-flight, and though he has turned down West Ham and Chelsea in the past, it appears he would be more amenable to the move.

Top scorer in the Copa Libertadores for the second time in three years, it’s clear that the 25-year-old has lost none of his goalscoring instincts.

At £30m, the player is an achievable target for David Moyes too.