The news that new West Ham co-owner, Daniel Kretinsky, is apparently backing David Moyes’ choice of transfer targets will be music to the Scot’s ears and that of supporters.

The Hammers are probably two or three signings from being a genuine Champions League team, which is astonishing when you consider that they were relegation fodder when Moyes joined for the second time a couple of years ago.

Now, Daily Mirror journalist, Darren Lewis, believes that he knows the quartet that Moyes would like to bring in during the January window, rather than waiting until the summer.

Writing in his column, Lewis named young Danish striker, Jonas Wind, Burnley’s James Tarkowski, Arthur Cabral of Basel and Man United’s Jesse Lingard.

If Lingard returns, he’ll surely get the thumbs up from the fans, after he helped propel the Hammers into Europe whilst on loan last season.

Tarkowski’s attributes are well known, whilst Barcelona are also monitoring Cabral’s current situation.