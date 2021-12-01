He’s been a solid loan buy for Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Hwang Hee-chan’s immediate future could lay elsewhere.

In fact, it might be just up the road from Molinuex.

According to Football Insider, Brendan Rodgers has earmarked the RB Leipzig star as a potential January signing.

At present, Wolves could struggle to hold onto a player that has scored four goals in just 10 games, as it’s believed that they need to sell players before they can finance a permanent deal for Hwang.

With Jamie Vardy getting no younger, and the Foxes looking for reinforcements, Hwang provides a perfect solution.

MORE: Klopp’s brutality

Wolves can sign the player at the end of the 2021/22 campaign for £13m, however, if a larger bid comes in during the January window, Leipzig are at liberty to discuss his availability then.

There’s also marketing possibilities that the club would be able to tap into too.

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo agrees with Instagram post that suggested Lionel Messi stole the Ballon d’Or Covid-19 wreaking havoc again as 20 Lille staff are having to self-isolate World Cup thrown into chaos as Qatar asks that their culture is respected with regards to homosexuality

It’s not clear at this stage what the South Korean’s own intentions are, though even if he were to move to Leicester, he wouldn’t necessarily have to uproot everything – and that is surely a consideration.