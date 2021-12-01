With less than a year to go before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, a huge issue has arisen which threatens to turn the tournament into a chaotic mess.

It’s long been contended that the only reason the country were awarded the prestigious showpiece is because they were lining the pockets of those at the top of the FIFA food chain.

That’s as maybe, but the fact remains that, whatever the why’s and wherefores, the competition is due to go ahead in December 2022.

However, the country’s views on homosexuality are sure to make some participants think twice.

Though Josh Cavallo has come out as the first, and to date, only openly gay current professional player in world football, the changing societal views suggest that Qatar’s plea for ‘understanding’ is outdated at best.

“Qatar is a traditional region and we ask fans to respect our culture,” Nasser Al Khater, executive director of the organising committee of Qatar 2022, said to CNN, cited by Sport.

“Just as we respect other cultures.”

In light of this most recent statement, it remains to be seen if there is a reaction and, if so, from whom.