Video: Hakim Ziyech finishes superb Chelsea team move to put them 2-1 up vs Watford

Chelsea are back in front against Watford, with Hakim Ziyech finishing off a flowing team move to make it 2-1 to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Watch below as Ziyech arrives in the box and finishes with some aplomb after a lovely string of passes by Chelsea down the left-hand side…

A quality move ? Mason Mount pulls the ball back for Hakim Ziyech to finish emphatically#PLonPrime #WATCHE pic.twitter.com/XLSZJ31n3P — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 1, 2021

It’s not been a vintage display from the Blues, but this move showed what they’re all about when they’re on their game, and it might be enough to give them the three points this evening.

Watford surely aren’t out of this yet though.