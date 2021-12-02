“No input whatsoever” – These Arsenal fans slam under-performing Arteta signing

Loads of Arsenal fans are criticising the quiet performance of Martin Odegaard so far in this evening’s game against Manchester United.

The Norway international was signed by Mikel Arteta on a permanent deal this summer, having initially been at the club on loan from Real Madrid in the second half of last season.

Odegaard has long looked a promising young talent, but he’s not quite had the desired impact in his time at Arsenal so far, and it seems a lot of fans are now losing patience with him.

See below for some of the reaction from these frustrated Gooners, who must be questioning if Arteta was right to push for Odegaard’s move to be made permanent…

Arsenal have plenty of other attacking options on the bench, such as Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka, so one imagines Odegaard will have to improve quickly or Arteta will make a change at some point.

The visitors went ahead through Emile Smith Rowe’s goal before Bruno Fernandes equalised shortly before half time.

