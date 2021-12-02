Loads of Arsenal fans are criticising the quiet performance of Martin Odegaard so far in this evening’s game against Manchester United.

The Norway international was signed by Mikel Arteta on a permanent deal this summer, having initially been at the club on loan from Real Madrid in the second half of last season.

Odegaard has long looked a promising young talent, but he’s not quite had the desired impact in his time at Arsenal so far, and it seems a lot of fans are now losing patience with him.

See below for some of the reaction from these frustrated Gooners, who must be questioning if Arteta was right to push for Odegaard’s move to be made permanent…

See Odegaard. No input whatsoever — Godless (@HabaAgulu) December 2, 2021

Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang must offer more. — Bailey (@Baileykeogh_) December 2, 2021

Odegaard needs to come off. — Eric Shango (@ericshango_) December 2, 2021

Saka in for Odegaard — _Cabron_ (@MogoiRon) December 2, 2021

Odegaard might never work for us.. — Emeka Ozubulu, ?? (@emeka_ozubulu) December 2, 2021

3. Odegaard looks slow and unassured. Night and day to him at Sociedad. Not sure if it’s a premier league speed/physicality thing or what — dyl (@bobbyjuicy) December 2, 2021

Odegaard doesn’t offer anything different, he just does the simple things well He isn’t capable of taking over a game and dominating — Matt (@matt____afc) December 2, 2021

Odegaard been so poor too — Skengman (@Kinsrock) December 2, 2021

Partey and Odegaard really dissapointing — arsenalarmy (@goonersen) December 2, 2021

Odegaard just running around in that no. 8 jersey lmao — ATO (@kwamena_ii) December 2, 2021

Arsenal have plenty of other attacking options on the bench, such as Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka, so one imagines Odegaard will have to improve quickly or Arteta will make a change at some point.

The visitors went ahead through Emile Smith Rowe’s goal before Bruno Fernandes equalised shortly before half time.