Arsenal fans are not at all happy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he missed an absolute sitter against Manchester United.

The Gabon international would have been offside anyway, but he’s had another poor game and just looks totally devoid of confidence at the moment.

David de Gea somehow saved Aubameyang’s shot from point-blank range, but it’s the kind of effort you’d normally expect to see a player of this calibre to put away without much fuss.

Arsenal fans are now losing it with their reactions on Twitter, as you can see below…

Auba is so, so bad — Le Grove (@LeGrove) December 2, 2021

Auba deserves to be not only subbed but also dropped for next games — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) December 2, 2021

Auba is finished mate — Ridge (@Ridgeymanta) December 2, 2021

Auba is finished — rizzy?? (@rizzla04) December 2, 2021

Auba is finished man. Offside or not he’s absolutely shocking — Aaron (@TheAngryGooner) December 2, 2021

How's does Auba not finish that? Offside or not it's ridiculous — TheGreenGooner (@RuthhhMuirisshh) December 2, 2021

How much would it cost to release Auba? — farhan (@farhxn_c) December 2, 2021

Arteta best drop auba after tonight. Pathetic if he keeps his place — Kez (@KezAFC) December 2, 2021

He has to drop Auba for the next game it’s as simple as that he’s no more than a passenger at the minute — Charlie McCarthy (@charlie_boy88) December 2, 2021

Aubameyang started showing signs of decline last season and it will surely be time for Mikel Arteta to seriously consider dropping him.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas admitted Aubameyang’s form was a concern and that he’d like to see his old club strengthen up front.

“Aubameyang’s form is a concern. He is doing all the right things apart from sticking the ball in the back of the net, which is of course part of his job in the team,” Thomas said.

“With both our experienced players up top not putting the ball in the net regularly, we should think about dipping into the market.”