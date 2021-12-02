Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners look in need of making some changes up front at the moment, with Lacazette nearing the end of his contract, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form also a real concern.

Calvert-Lewin has shone at Everton and it seems Arsenal are now making the £60million-rated England international a top target, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal could have some luck in persuading the Toffees to let their star player go, with the Mail quoting manager Rafael Benitez as suggesting there may need to be sales before signings.

Arsenal fans might well be hoping for a bigger name than Calvert-Lewin, though the 24-year-old is a very decent player who is still young enough to improve further.

The Mail have also recently linked AFC with Fiorentina front-man Dusan Vlahovic, and he’s perhaps a more exciting name than Calvert-Lewin, though perhaps a less realistic target.