It’s clearly going to take time for Xavi Hernandez to impose not just his authority on the Barcelona first-team, but also a style of play.

Their former midfielder has started off reasonably well with back-to-back wins in La Liga, neither of which could be said to be deserved, but the points on the board were the most important thing.

Ideally Xavi needs a good half a season just to bed into the role, before anyone should be passing any sort of judgment.

To that end, he has to be allowed to make mistakes and bring in who he sees fit to take Barca back to where they belong.

According to MARCA, one player that is yet to impress him is Sergino Dest, and the young right-back could be in danger of losing his spot.

With Sergi Roberto not impressing either, and Dani Alves hardly expected to participate in every single game, it leaves Xavi short of options.

MARCA report that Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, out of contract in the summer, is interesting the Catalans, but they should steer clear.

He’s another who is the wrong side of 30, and isn’t anywhere close to being as athletic as the likes of Dest. Very simply, he won’t be able to get up and down the channels in the same way.

If Xavi genuinely feels that Dest isn’t the answer, that’s his prerogative, though he has to consider players with a much longer shelf life than Azpilicueta.

Buying short term solutions at this juncture would be a disaster.