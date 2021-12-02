Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has reportedly been contacted by Juventus over a potential transfer.

The Italy international has been a star performer for club and country in recent times, and it makes sense that he seems to have admirers elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have enquired about whether or not Jorginho could be keen on a move to Turin if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping that Jorginho stays where he is, though it’s easy to imagine that an Italian player might want to play for Serie A’s historically biggest and most successful club.

Still, if Jorginho does move on, one imagines it could help Chelsea fund a move for a decent replacement.

West Ham star Declan Rice is one elite midfielder who has been linked with the Blues by football.london and others in recent times, and some fans might even feel he’d be an upgrade on Jorginho.

Monaco starlet Aurelien Tchouameni could be another option for Chelsea in that position, as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to Talk Chelsea in the video below…