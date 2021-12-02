Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of around €15million for Marcos Alonso to seal a transfer to Lazio.

The Serie A giants are keen on signing Alonso, with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri currently in charge at the Stadio Olimpico and supposedly keen for a reunion with his former player, according to Todo Fichajes.

Alonso has not always been a regular for Chelsea, though he’s done pretty well to compete with Ben Chilwell for the left-back slot this season.

It might not be wise for CFC to let an experienced and reliable squad player leave, but it would surely also be tempting to raise around €15m from a player who could probably be replaced quite easily.

Chelsea fans will have split opinions about Alonso’s role in their squad, with the Spaniard generally having a strong career in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chilwell is surely the long-term first choice at left-back, however, so this might be the best time for all parties to say goodbye.