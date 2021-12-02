With the Omicron variant of the coronavirus now threatening to spread throughout Europe, the potential for playing games behind closed doors is high.

Indeed, it’s believed that Bayern Munich’s Champions League game against Barcelona won’t be allowing supporters to attend at the Allianz Arena.

Fans of all clubs are bound to be disappointed if there is another sustained period where matches have to be watched from home, but Stan Collymore has waded into the debate and said that public health is more important than attending a match.