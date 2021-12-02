Video: ‘Rafa deserves a little bit more respect’ – Collymore unhappy with Liverpool fans for Benitez chant

Former Liverpool striker, Stan Collymore, isn’t best pleased with fans of the Reds after Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby victory.
The 4-1 scoreline was Everton’s worst home defeat in the fixture for almost 40 years and Liverpool’s supporters took great delight in singing ‘Rafa’s at the wheel’ at their former manager.
The gloating didn’t sit well with Collymore, however, who thought it was a bit out of order given that the Spaniard set the foundations for the Liverpool we are seeing now, thanks to that stunning Istanbul comeback.
??”I didn’t like that.”@StanCollymore addresses #LFC fans chanting ‘Rafa’s at the wheel’ ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/daan87ORZ2
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 2, 2021