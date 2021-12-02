Video: ‘Rafa deserves a little bit more respect’ – Collymore unhappy with Liverpool fans for Benitez chant

Former Liverpool striker, Stan Collymore, isn’t best pleased with fans of the Reds after Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby victory.

The 4-1 scoreline was Everton’s worst home defeat in the fixture for almost 40 years and Liverpool’s supporters took great delight in singing ‘Rafa’s at the wheel’ at their former manager.

MORE: Carra on Salah

The gloating didn’t sit well with Collymore, however, who thought it was a bit out of order given that the Spaniard set the foundations for the Liverpool we are seeing now, thanks to that stunning Istanbul comeback.