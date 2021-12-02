Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t win a major individual award, not only does he generally stay away from the ceremony itself, but either he or his family generally have something to say about it.

On this occasion, the Portuguese showed more bad form by taking France Football journalist, Pascal Ferre, to task over comments he made which suggested all Ronaldo was interested in was winning more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi because that’s what the player had told him.

Ronaldo launched into an extensive rant on Instagram which read:

“Today’s outcome explains the comments by Pascal Ferre last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Ballons d’Or than Lionel Messi.

“Pascal Ferre lied and used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication that he works for. It’s unacceptable for the person responsible for handing out such a prestigious award to lie in this way and to show disrespect to someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. He lied again today to justify my absence from the ceremony due to an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.

“I always congratulate whoever wins, in tandem with the sportsmanship and fair play that have underpinned my career since the start and I do that because I’m never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs that I represent. I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone.

“My biggest ambition in my career is to win trophies at club and international level, for the clubs that I play for and my national team. My biggest ambition in my career is to set a good example for everyone who is or wants to be a professional footballer. My biggest ambition in my career is to have my name written in gold in world football history.

“I’ll finish up by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United’s next game and everything that we can still achieve this season alongside my teammates and our fans. As for the rest, the rest is just that…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Unfortunately for the player, a video of him speaking with Piers Morgan where he admits to wanting exactly what Ferre has suggested, has resurfaced.

If nothing else, it should force Ronaldo into an embarrassing climbdown.