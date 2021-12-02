Deal agreed: Newcastle set to beat Manchester United to forward transfer

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The France international has been struggling to agree a new contract with Barcelona for some time, and there’s been plenty of transfer gossip linking him with a possible move to the Premier League.

Newcastle now seem to have moved into pole position to sign Dembele, despite there also being strong interest from Manchester United recently.

Todo Fichajes claim an agreement is in place for Dembele to snub a new deal from Barca and move to St James’ Park instead.

This should make the 24-year-old one of the first big-name signings of the club’s new era under their wealthy Saudi owners.

Newcastle recently appointed Eddie Howe as manager and are now likely to make a splash in the transfer market as soon as possible.

Dembele hasn’t quite been at his best for much of his Barcelona career, but he’d surely still be good enough to make an impact for NUFC.