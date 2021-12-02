Although it’s taken a little while, Ralf Rangnick can finally begin a new era at Manchester United after it was confirmed that his work permit had come through.

According to BBC Sport, Rangnick will be at Old Trafford on Thursday night to watch United’s game against Arsenal, but will not be on the bench, instead preferring to take charge from Friday onwards and in the lead up to the next fixture.

Just how quickly Rangnick’s methods will be adopted will be seen over the next handful of games, and it’ll be interesting to see what he can bring to the team.

There’ll almost certainly be a wake up call for the majority of what has been an underperforming squad with the new interim manager undoubtedly looking for 100 percent commitment as a pre-requisite.

Those players who were coasting along under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are now likely to be re-evaluated in Rangnick’s shake-up and may find themselves benched for the time being.

Fans of the Red Devils will hope for an instant change of direction and to see their team claw themselves back up the Premier League table.