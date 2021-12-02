Video: Bruno Fernandes equalises for Man United vs Arsenal after brilliant play by Fred of all people

Bruno Fernandes has equalised for Manchester United against Arsenal this evening after being cleverly set up by Fred of all people.

The Brazil international was not performing well up to this point, and was even comically involved in Arsenal’s opening goal by Emile Smith Rowe as he seemed to injure his own team-mate David de Gea in the build-up.

Now, however, Fred made a superb contribution at the other end to set up Fernandes to make it 1-1…

It was a great team move overall from United, who will now be hoping they can come back and win this game after so many poor recent results.

