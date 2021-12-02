Chelsea’s record goalscorer, Frank Lampard, has been out of the game ever since being sacked by the Blues in January 2021.

Nearly a year on, the former midfielder told Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast that he’s itching to get back to management when the right opportunity comes along.

He also recalled the moment when he knew that he was getting the sack at Chelsea.

It was a text from the chairman that left little room for doubt as to what was to come later that day.

“Well, we’d beaten Luton in the FA Cup fourth round or whatever it was.

“Then the next morning I got a message from Bruce Buck, the chairman, saying “can you move training and come and meet us in the boardroom?

“That first message as well, you kind of wake up and think ‘let’s have a flick through Instagram.’

“I’m joking but once the club makes that decision to be fair there’s no nice way to do it.”