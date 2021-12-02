It seems fairly clear that Barcelona would like to renew Ousmane Dembele’s contract, which is due to expire next summer.

When the Frenchman is on song, there’s little doubt that he’s one of the best players in Europe, however, his best days are few and far between.

Not to mention his injury record ever since signing for the Catalan club back in 2017.

New manager, Xavi, appears to see something in the player that he believes he can work with, and Barca president, Joan Laporta, has noted how vital it is to tie Dembele down to a new deal.

“We can’t ignore that there’s a salary limit and Barcelona’s is very reduced. And (to sign) first we have to grow that limit and the only way to do that is to sell some players,” he said on TV3, cited by Sport.

“Xavi knows with which players he counts on and is in permanent communication with our director of football, Mateu Alemany.

“He [Dembele] can be a key player if we get him to stay. It’s very important, we think he can give a lot more than he has given to Barcelona.”

Dembele certainly has the opportunity now to cement a legacy at the Camp Nou, being not only one of the more experienced players, but one of few who are genuine game changers.

If the Blaugranes can’t convince him to sign before the new year, then in all likelihood he will move on, as he will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January 1, 2022.

It is a dangerous game to be playing given his injury record, and an odd one too bearing in mind how much Barca value his services.