Photo: Jorge Messi weighs in on Ballon d’Or argument after Leo wins No.7

It appears that Lionel Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or victory has opened up a wave of jealousy amongst the football fraternity.

Various outlets and personalities appear keen to push the candidacies of Robert Lewandowski, Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others.

However, looked at in the cold light of day, and given that Messi won the Copa America as well as dragging Barcelona to a Copa del Rey title, it is a deserved award for the Argentinian maestro.

All of the noise surrounding the award has seen Jorge Messi come out fighting. Taking to Instagram, a simple “Blah blah blah … continue” hit the nail right on the head.

 

A post shared by Jorge Messi (@jorge.sole)

