Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata is reportedly a transfer target for Newcastle and a number of other big clubs.

The veteran Spaniard is on the fringes of the Man Utd first-team and has been for some time now, with some fans likely to be surprised he’s stuck around this long.

Still, it seems Mata himself is confident he still has something to offer at the highest level, with Todo Fichajes claiming Newcastle could offer him another opportunity to carry on playing in the Premier League.

Mata is also linked with Real Sociedad and Fenerbahce by Todo Fichajes’ report, but it would be interesting to see what kind of impact he could have as part of the exciting new project at St James’ Park.

Newcastle fans would surely welcome a big name like Mata, even if he’s not still at his peak level.

It will take some time before the Magpies can realistically attract world class players playing at their peak, even if that’s likely to be their long-term aim due to the finances they now have.