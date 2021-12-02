Manager has an eye on Manchester United job in case Pochettino turns it down

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly has his eye on the Manchester United job in case Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t take over next season.

Lopetegui is a client of Jorge Mendes, who has often been associated with players at Man Utd, as well as with their former manager Jose Mourinho.

According to Todo Fichajes, Mendes has been touting Lopetegui as a candidate for the Red Devils job, with the Spanish tactician keen on managing in the Premier League and ready to take over at Old Trafford if Pochettino isn’t brought in as the next permanent head coach.

Lopetegui could be a decent backup option for United, but it’s easy to see why Pochettino might be considered the more tempting first choice.

The Argentine has managed in England before, for one thing, and did a hugely impressive job as Tottenham manager.

If the United position isn’t available, one imagines Lopetegui could still find employment in the Premier League at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Chelsea tend to replace their managers fairly frequently, while Arsenal’s development under Mikel Arteta is still looking slightly unconvincing.