Further evidence of Yaya Toure’s fractured relationship with Man City as he works with Tottenham academy

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure is reportedly doing work in Tottenham’s academy as he continues his journey into a career in coaching.

Toure is looking to complete his coaching badges and the London Evening Standard claim he’ll do part of that work with Spurs, having also previously had stints with clubs like Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

It’s slightly surprising not to see the former Ivory Coast international in any way involved with City since he finished playing, considering he was one of the club’s best players of the modern era.

Toure is often slightly overlooked in comparison to more revered figures like Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva, but most fans would surely agree he’s a legendary figure at the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, it’s possible that there remains some friction between Toure and City for a couple of reasons.

As reported by The Athletic, Toure has a bit of a history with Pep Guardiola, having apologised to him over comments accusing him of a bias against African players.

And as reported by BBC Sport, there was also the infamous saga involving Toure’s agent and bizarrely strong criticism against City for not getting him a birthday cake.

It will be interesting to see how Toure gets on at Spurs, but there must be a sense of sadness among some City fans that he’s not yet had any kind of involvement with them in his post-playing career.