Manchester United fans will surely be desperate for Ralf Rangnick to finally take charge of the first-team as they prepare for one final match with Michael Carrick as caretaker manager.

The former Red Devils midfielder was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff and will be in the dugout for one last time against Arsenal in tonight’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

It’s not ideal that Man Utd are at home to another difficult opponent after some dire recent performances at home in particular.

See below for their awful defensive record at Old Trafford, via stats experts WhoScored on Twitter…

? Man Utd record at Old Trafford: ? Conceded v Man City

? Conceded v Liverpool

? Conceded v Atalanta

? Conceded v Everton

? Conceded v Villarreal

? Conceded v Villa

? Conceded v West Ham ? We've run out of characters but United have conceded in 14 straight games… pic.twitter.com/gOtEwvaTdK — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 2, 2021

Perhaps Carrick can end his brief spell in charge with something more positive, but one imagines it will really require Rangnick to get full control of this team before things really improve.

Arsenal don’t have the best record away to United, it must be said, but they won there last season and have shown real improvement under Mikel Arteta in recent times.