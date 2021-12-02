Rangnick wants level of control over Man Utd transfers, identifies replacement for struggling Solskjaer signing

Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen to have a level of control over transfers and already has some targets in mind.

It seems the German tactician will soon discuss his plans with the Red Devils, with a raid on his old club RB Leipzig possibly lined up.

According to 90min, Rangnick wants United to try signing Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rangnick seems to have identified Wan-Bissaka as a weak link in this Man Utd squad, which surely won’t come as a surprise to many.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spent big to sign Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in 2019, but he’s not looked worth the investment so far.

It could be that Mukiele would be an upgrade in that area of the pitch, having shown great potential in his time in the Bundesliga so far.

Rangnick is also keen on midfielder Amadou Haidara in another possible raid on his former club Leipzig.