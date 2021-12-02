Video: Manchester United fans unveil classy tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Arsenal game

Manchester United fans unveiled a banner for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Arsenal game tonight.

The Norwegian tactician was recently sacked by Man Utd after a dreadful run of results, but it’s clear he remains a real fan-favourite due to being a club legend from his playing days at Old Trafford…

Man Utd fans unveil banner to "Legend" Solskjaer ?? pic.twitter.com/c9DxJvLZ6B — GOAL (@goal) December 2, 2021

United have since hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, with Michael Carrick still in the dugout as caretaker manager this evening.

With the new manager yet to fully take over, it’s nice to see United fans using this game as an opportunity to bid a farewell of sorts to Solskjaer.