Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen to seal a transfer to Barcelona next summer.

The Uruguay international supposedly has a lifelong ambition to play for the Catalan giants, and believes he could play for two more years at the top level in Europe, according to the Times.

Cavani has been a fine servant for Man Utd since joining on a free transfer last season, and many fans would surely be disappointed to see this hard-working and experienced goal-scorer moving on.

Barcelona would undoubtedly do well to add Cavani to their squad, but United will no doubt need to move for a replacement as a matter of urgency.

United also have Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 37 later this season, so surely need to inject some youth into their attack as soon as possible.

A recent report from the Daily Mail has linked 21-year-old Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic with the club, and he could be ideal to replace Cavani.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick endorsed the idea of moving for a young striker like Vlahovic or Erling Haaland to replace Cavani and Ronaldo.

“I’ve not seen a huge amount of him but have read really good reports come through, and the stats he’s got this season have been really good,” Chadwick said of Vlahovic.

“Obviously United have got Ronaldo and Cavani for this season, but you would imagine they are looking for players for the future in that position, maybe keeping tabs on Erling Haaland as well.

“I’m not sure they’ll be buying a striker in January, and I imagine to attract a player like Haaland or Vlahovic they need to be doing a lot better than they are. If they can get him, he does look like a player with a huge amount of potential, as he’s showing in Serie A.”