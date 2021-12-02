Manchester United came from behind to beat Arsenal 3-2 in a thrilling contest at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Gunners took the lead through a truly bizarre Emile Smith Rowe goal, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics were enough to give the Red Devils all three points.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick bid farewell to the club after the game, announcing rather out of the blue that he wouldn’t be staying on as part of Ralf Rangnick’s coaching staff.

Here’s how the Man Utd players rated in Carrick’s final match in charge…

David de Gea (5) – Messed up badly on the Smith Rowe goal. Went down way too easily in a dangerous situation, and was punished for it.

Harry Maguire (6) – A reasonably solid game, though not given much to do by an out-of-sorts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front for Arsenal.

Victor Lindelof (6) – Tidy on the ball, but, like Maguire, not tested as much as he’s likely to be in future.

Alex Telles (7) – A fine performance from an underrated player who may well be getting more chances soon if Ralf Rangnick was watching closely.

Diogo Dalot (8) – One of the stand-out performers on the night, Diogo Dalot offered a lot more going forward than Aaron Wan-Bissaka tends to, and did his job defensively as well.

Scott McTominay (6) – Found it hard to assert himself against a solid Arsenal midfield.

Fred (6.5) – A difficult player to rate after a pretty weird game! The Brazilian started poorly, giving the ball away and kicking De Gea for Arsenal’s opening goal, but improved a lot as as the match went on, setting up Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser and later winning the penalty for Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner.

Bruno Fernandes (7) – Still not at his free-flowing best, but scored a well-taken goal at an important time for Man Utd.

Jadon Sancho (5) – Worked hard, but just isn’t showing anywhere near enough quality over the course of 90 minutes at the moment. We know from his time at Borussia Dortmund that he’s capable of so much more than this.

Marcus Rashford (6) – Not his best game, arguably out of position on the right-hand side, but a good assist for Ronaldo’s first goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo (8) – This man came up with the goods again, firstly with a clinical finish to make it 2-1, and later with all the quality and composure we’ve come to expect from him with the penalty.