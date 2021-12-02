Manchester United will not allow Alex Telles to leave in the January transfer window, despite interest from Inter and AC Milan, according to the Sun.

Telles endured a mixed debut season, the Brazilian started 20 of his 24 appearances but spent the season behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order and experienced runs without Premier League action.

The Red Devils landed the left-back for an initial fee of £13.6m during last summer’s transfer window, per BBC Sport, but Telles has only been left with sparing opportunities to prove his worth.

Telles has made five appearances so far this season and will start his third match in a row tonight as United face Arsenal and Shaw remains sidelined.

The Sun report that Inter and AC Milan were keen on a January loan swoop for the full-back, but United will reject any mid-season approaches.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking coinciding with the spell that has left Shaw sidelined, Telles has a remarkable opportunity to make his case to see more action as interim boss Ralf Rangnick watches on.

Whilst Shaw was excellent last season and at the Euros, the England international has experienced a sharp decline this term, which leaves the door wide open for Telles to swoop in.