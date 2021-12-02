The ever-reliable Footy Headlines website has leaked what is purported to be the colour ways for Manchester United’s 22/23 third shirt.

Officially ‘Semi Solar Slime’ & Navy, Footy Headlines describe it as a hi-viz yellow, but it has more of a garish lime green feel to it.

Although a yellow shirt has been used as an alternative by the Red Devils in the past, and even this season’s away kit has yellow accents, this colour way seems a real departure as to what’s gone before.

It’s following a trend where many clubs are seemingly trying something different in order to maximise sales.

Tottenham’s outer space away kit is a prime example of that.