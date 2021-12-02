Man United announce Michael Carrick will be immediately leaving the club as Ralf Rangnick reign begins

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick will be leaving the club immediately after guiding the first-team to victory against Arsenal this evening.

The Red Devils have just appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, with Carrick taking charge on a caretaker basis following the recent sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be emotional to see Carrick leave after his long association with the club as both a player and a coach, and now a fairly successful caretaker manager as well.

See below for details as this announcement came not long after the final whistle this evening…

Michael Carrick has decided to step down as first team coach and leave the club immediately, United have just announced #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) December 2, 2021

Carrick: “My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I would like to wish Ralf Rangnick, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future”. ?? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2021

United could perhaps have done well to keep Carrick on as part of the coaching staff under Rangnick, but it seems it will be more of a clean slate for the incoming German tactician.

It will be interesting to see what Carrick can go on to do next, as one imagines he could have a bright future in coaching elsewhere.