Video: ‘It should be Mo Salah clearly’ – Collymore says Liverpool striker deserved Ballon d’Or

It’s that time again when everyone has their say on who should’ve won the Ballon d’Or rather than who did win it.

Of course, Lionel Messi took a record-breaking seventh title which is likely to never be surpassed, though there appears to be a general consensus that he was the least deserving of the participants.

Robert Lewandowski’s goals and continued excellence gave him a decent enough candidacy for the award, but Stan Collymore believed that there was only one clear winner: Liverpool’s Mo Salah.