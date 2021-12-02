Video: ‘It should be Mo Salah clearly’ – Collymore says Liverpool striker deserved Ballon d’Or

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s that time again when everyone has their say on who should’ve won the Ballon d’Or rather than who did win it.

Of course, Lionel Messi took a record-breaking seventh title which is likely to never be surpassed, though there appears to be a general consensus that he was the least deserving of the participants.

MORE: Carra on Salah

Robert Lewandowski’s goals and continued excellence gave him a decent enough candidacy for the award, but Stan Collymore believed that there was only one clear winner: Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

More Stories Ballon d'Or Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Mo Salah Mohamed Salah Robert Lewandowski Ronaldo Stan Collymore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.