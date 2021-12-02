When Eddie Howe took the job at Newcastle United, he would surely have known the size of the task that awaited him.

The North East giants have been dormant ever since the Kevin Keegan era, but with the financial backing of the new owners, there’s every reason to believe that the Magpies could become a real force in the Premier League again.

The immediate issue for the club of course is the fact that, with 14 games gone of the season, Newcastle have yet to win a game.

In fact, there’s been no ‘new manager bounce’ to speak of since Howe was appointed.

Bizarrely enough, even with such a poor start, the Magpies are only three wins from 11th place in the table, and six points from safety.

That isn’t an insurmountable task if the team can just start picking up the victories they need.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, targets must be landed, and Howe has to break his duck sooner rather than later.

If the current status quo continues for too much longer, he might not be around to see Newcastle back amongst the big boys.