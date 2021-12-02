“Absolutely laughable” – Former Man Utd star hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo claims after Arsenal win

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has mocked the idea that Cristiano Ronaldo is a hinderance to this Red Devils side.

The Portuguese superstar scored a brace to help Man Utd to a 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday evening, putting some of his and his team’s poor recent performances behind him.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Emile Smith Rowe, but Bruno Fernandes levelled things up just before half time.

Ronaldo then put United 2-1 up, only for Arsenal to equalise moments later through Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard was then the villain for Arsenal, however, as his rash challenge gifted United a penalty, which Ronaldo duly put away for 3-2.

Taking to Twitter, Owen made it clear he felt it was a joke to suggest Ronaldo could be a weak link in this team…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lucky escape for Man United as VAR ignores Harry Maguire pulling down Takehiro Tomiyasu in Arsenal defeat
“Absolutely shocking” – These Arsenal fans convinced this big-name player is “finished”
Video: Partey and Martinelli craft instant Arsenal equaliser from Martin Odegaard vs Manchester United

There have been some doubts about the 36-year-old, who can no longer run as much as he used to, and who needs the rest of the team building around him.

Still, Ronaldo is surely good enough that it’s worth it for United, and they’ll be thrilled with his contributions tonight.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Michael Owen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.