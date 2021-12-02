Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has mocked the idea that Cristiano Ronaldo is a hinderance to this Red Devils side.

The Portuguese superstar scored a brace to help Man Utd to a 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday evening, putting some of his and his team’s poor recent performances behind him.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Emile Smith Rowe, but Bruno Fernandes levelled things up just before half time.

Ronaldo then put United 2-1 up, only for Arsenal to equalise moments later through Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard was then the villain for Arsenal, however, as his rash challenge gifted United a penalty, which Ronaldo duly put away for 3-2.

Taking to Twitter, Owen made it clear he felt it was a joke to suggest Ronaldo could be a weak link in this team…

Couple of observations;

1. Arsenals first goal was absolutely right to stand. Hopefully it puts players off this game damaging habit of staying down when there’s nothing wrong with them.

2. How anybody can say Ronaldo hinders Manchester United in any way is absolutely laughable. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 2, 2021

There have been some doubts about the 36-year-old, who can no longer run as much as he used to, and who needs the rest of the team building around him.

Still, Ronaldo is surely good enough that it’s worth it for United, and they’ll be thrilled with his contributions tonight.