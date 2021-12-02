‘Poor sportsmanship’ and ‘Fred playing against his own team’ – These Man United fans react as Fred injures David de Gea causing Arsenal goal

Some Manchester United fans have slammed Arsenal for an apparent lack of ‘sportsmanship’ after the Gunners took the lead in a strange manner through Emile Smith Rowe.

In the 13th minute of the tie, a corner was whipped in by Arsenal and Fred somehow managed to injure David de Gea by knocking the Manchester United goalkeeper over.

De Gea was left frozen on the floor when the ball dropped to Smith Rowe outside of the box, with the wonderkid capitalising as he fired the ball into the back of the net.

Fred has unsurprisingly been slammed for his clumsy moment, with the usual reaction from modern football fans that the midfielder should never play for the Red Devils again and be sold immediately.

A debate over ‘sportsmanship’ has now arose as well as Mikel Arteta’s side opportunistically struck to take the lead while De Gea was seemingly injured.

See More: Video: Chelsea ace Edouard Mendy called disgraced Man City star Benjamin Mendy again in Amazon Prime blunder

CONTROVERSY AT OLD TRAFFORD! Emile Smith Rowe scores with David De Gea on the floor injured… AND THE GOAL STANDS!#PLonPrime #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/dEumm7SzhA — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021

Man Utd players CANNOT BELIEVE IT! The moment one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was awarded… ?#PLonPrime #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/SSjBUqy9mm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021

Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport.

Here is how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to the moment, Arsenal have been slammed for an apparent lack of ‘sportsmanship’ and Fred is being torn apart once more:

Ref should have blown the whistle earlier but didn’t so it’s a clear goal. Poor sportsmanship as well but if it was the other way around I’d be loving it. Embarrassing from De Gea. Absolutely comical goal to concede! — Tennessee Kell (@TennaTweets) December 2, 2021

Never let Fred on the pitch again — Peter Godrick (@Peter_Godrick) December 2, 2021

Embarrassing lack of sportsmanship from Arsenal. Gifted one goal because our keeper was down injured, trying to cheat for another. — Red ?? (@RedlingMUFC85) December 2, 2021

Absolute shambles. Fred playing against his own team ? — ? (@pra21k) December 2, 2021

Surely they should gift us a goal back, regardless of the fact it was our player that stamped on him — Daniel Zarelli (@UTDZar) December 2, 2021

Enough is enough. Get Fred out of this squad NOW. Been a liability for 90% of every game he is in. #fredout — ChiefPoker (@On_a_CoinFlip) December 2, 2021

Arsenal dirty cheats… why would you even want a goal in that way?? — Brench (@Ryan_Brenchley) December 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News “No input whatsoever” – These Arsenal fans slam under-performing Arteta signing Video: Bruno Fernandes equalises for Man United vs Arsenal after brilliant play by Fred of all people Video: Chelsea ace Edouard Mendy called disgraced Man City star Benjamin Mendy again in Amazon Prime blunder

This certainly goes down as one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history, but perhaps De Gea is dodging some fair question marks amid the discussions about Fred and ‘sportsmanship’.

The Spaniard recovered in the end, sparking doubt as to how serious the initial blow actually was, also being knocked over a slight player in Fred won’t fill fans with hope.