‘Poor sportsmanship’ and ‘Fred playing against his own team’ – These Man United fans react as Fred injures David de Gea causing Arsenal goal

Some Manchester United fans have slammed Arsenal for an apparent lack of ‘sportsmanship’ after the Gunners took the lead in a strange manner through Emile Smith Rowe.

In the 13th minute of the tie, a corner was whipped in by Arsenal and Fred somehow managed to injure David de Gea by knocking the Manchester United goalkeeper over.

De Gea was left frozen on the floor when the ball dropped to Smith Rowe outside of the box, with the wonderkid capitalising as he fired the ball into the back of the net.

Fred has unsurprisingly been slammed for his clumsy moment, with the usual reaction from modern football fans that the midfielder should never play for the Red Devils again and be sold immediately.

A debate over ‘sportsmanship’ has now arose as well as Mikel Arteta’s side opportunistically struck to take the lead while De Gea was seemingly injured.

Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport.

Here is how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to the moment, Arsenal have been slammed for an apparent lack of ‘sportsmanship’ and Fred is being torn apart once more:

This certainly goes down as one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history, but perhaps De Gea is dodging some fair question marks amid the discussions about Fred and ‘sportsmanship’.

The Spaniard recovered in the end, sparking doubt as to how serious the initial blow actually was, also being knocked over a slight player in Fred won’t fill fans with hope.

