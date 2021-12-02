Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took aim at the fourth official during this evening’s barn-buster of a Premier League encounter against Arsenal.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, Rashford turned to assistant referee Craig Pawson and shouted ‘half of the balls are flat!’ around 30 minutes into the tie.

It’s surprising to see that the organisers behind the biggest sports league in the world struggled to keep their fundamental piece of equipment in proper order, and it’s even worse that a player had to raise this during a high-profile match.

Rashford played just shy of 80 minutes for the Red Devils tonight, chipping in with an assist from the right-wing during his outing.

Marcus Rashford just told the 4th referee: “half of the balls are flat!” This is the Premier League. You should not have to pump the match balls in the first half!!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) December 2, 2021

Thankfully the mishap from those in charge didn’t stop us from seeing a thrilling matchup between the two sides who are working to reestablish themselves as serious contenders after years of mediocrity.