Manchester United star Marcus Rashford slammed referee for this reason during Arsenal thriller

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford took aim at the fourth official during this evening’s barn-buster of a Premier League encounter against Arsenal.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, Rashford turned to assistant referee Craig Pawson and shouted ‘half of the balls are flat!’ around 30 minutes into the tie.

It’s surprising to see that the organisers behind the biggest sports league in the world struggled to keep their fundamental piece of equipment in proper order, and it’s even worse that a player had to raise this during a high-profile match.

Rashford played just shy of 80 minutes for the Red Devils tonight, chipping in with an assist from the right-wing during his outing.

See More: Man City sense opportunity to move ahead of Man Utd in race for major transfer

More Stories / Latest News
Man United announce Michael Carrick will be immediately leaving the club as Ralf Rangnick reign begins
“Absolutely laughable” – Former Man Utd star hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo claims after Arsenal win
Video: Lucky escape for Man United as VAR ignores Harry Maguire pulling down Takehiro Tomiyasu in Arsenal defeat

Thankfully the mishap from those in charge didn’t stop us from seeing a thrilling matchup between the two sides who are working to reestablish themselves as serious contenders after years of mediocrity.

More Stories Craig Pawson Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.