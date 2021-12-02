Video: Rod Stewart goes in hard on former Man United legend Roy Keane

Roy Keane was one of the most fearless and fearsome players that Manchester United have ever had.
A midfield general par excellence, he was rarely outmuscled in the heat of battle and was the engine room of the United side that won everything under Sir Alex Ferguson.
As a player, he was without compare, but as a pundit, he’s an acquired taste. His opinions don’t always chime with viewers.
Rock and pop legend, Sir Rod Stewart, really isn’t a fan, and has even gone as far as calling him a bully.
Speaking to Jim White and Simon Jordan on talkSPORT, the Celtic-supporting Stewart didn’t hold back.
? “I think Roy Keane can be a bit of a bully sometimes. He’s a bit of a bully.”
?“There’s a way of speaking your mind but he’s far too aggressive.”
