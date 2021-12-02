Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 800th career goal to put Man Utd in front vs Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated 800 career goals with his strike against Arsenal tonight.

Watch below as the Manchester United legend swept home after neat play by Marcus Rashford to make it 2-1 to the home side in this thrilling Premier League clash…

Moments later, Arsenal went up the other end and equalised, but Ronaldo’s incredible milestone remains.

800 career goals is a phenomenal achievement by the Portugal international, who is showing no signs of slowing down even as he approaches his 37th birthday.