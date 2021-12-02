Video: Emile Smith Rowe goal eventually given after utterly bizarre incident during Man Utd vs Arsenal clash

Emile Smith Rowe has put Arsenal 1-0 up against Manchester United with one of the most bizarre goals of the season, and arguably one of the strangest ever seen in the Premier League.

Watch the video below as Smith Rowe strikes the ball well with a left-footed volley, only for the ball to sail past a stricken David de Gea on the goal line.

It initially looked like the goal might not be given, but it transpired there was no Arsenal foul on De Gea, so no reason not to allow the goal.

Instead, it was United midfielder Fred who clashed with his goalkeeper…

Arsenal will be thrilled with this, and they’re decent value for their lead so far.

The Gunners don’t have a great record at Old Trafford, but they’ve come here at a good time with the Red Devils suffering a real crisis at the moment.

