Video: ‘He can’t lose’ – Stan Collymore believes that Ralf Rangnick has landed on his feet at Man United

Former Liverpool striker and now well respected pundit, Stan Collymore, has weighed in on the Manchester United managerial situation.

Ralf Rangnick will be at Old Trafford on Thursday as the Red Devils take on Arsenal, but Michael Carrick will still oversee the game from the dugout.

With Rangnick having engineered a six-month contract for the manager’s job, followed by a two-year consultancy, Collymore believes that he can’t lose.

MORE: Carra on Salah

If he’s good, United’s fans will be clamouring for him to stay, and if not, he will still shape United’s future via his consultancy.