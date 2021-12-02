Video: ‘I expect them to get rid of him’ – Goughie doesn’t think Rafa Benitez will last much longer at Everton

After another abject Everton performance, this time in the Merseyside derby, Rafael Benitez might be fearing for his position as manager of the Toffees.

Liverpool were everything that Everton were not, and the hosts had no answer to the power, pace and finishing of the visitors.

TalkSPORT pundit, Darren Gough, expects Everton’s board to sack the Spaniard in the aftermath of the result and the standard of performance.

Since Benitez took over, Everton have got steadily worse and he doesn’t appear able to arrest the slide.