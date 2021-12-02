A white hot derby atmosphere was expected at Goodison Park, and that’s exactly what greeted Liverpool when they played Everton on Wednesday evening.

It’s games like those where the big players need to stand up and be counted, and once again, Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the example set by his captain, Jordan Henderson.

Klopp refused to be drawn into a discussion about the atmosphere with one journalist pointing out that objects were thrown and Virgil van Dijk was booed throughout.

Clearly not wanting to add fuel to the fire, the Liverpool manager wisely decided against making further comment.