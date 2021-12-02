Video: Partey and Martinelli craft instant Arsenal equaliser from Martin Odegaard vs Manchester United

Less than two minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United into the lead against Arsenal, Martin Odegaard came up to pull the scores back level with a wonderfully worked goal.
In the 53rd minute of the tie, Thomas Partey picked up the ball in midfield and showed a rare glimpse of the quality that led to Arsenal snapping him up for the big bucks with a beautiful pass out wide.
The ball was sent out to Gabriel Martinelli on the right-wing, with the Brazilian starlet drilling the ball into the area with a lovely first-time low cross.
Martin Odegaard swept the ball into the back of the net after a lovely team move that closely matched the one that led to Ronaldo scoring just moments earlier.
Odegaard’s equaliser came after the former Real Madrid playmaker was blasted by some Gunners fans for offering nothing.
It’s been a thrilling end-to-end encounter between the fallen Premier League giants this evening, there’s still plenty of time for even more goals as well.