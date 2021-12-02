A slender victory at Vicarage Road sees Chelsea march on in the Premier League, and with Liverpool and Manchester City both winning too, taking all three points against Watford ended up being vital for the West Londoners.

A medical emergency in the stands during the game delayed proceedings, with Thomas Tuchel acknowledging that the medical services from both teams went into action quickly to help save the supporter’s life.

The importance of Hakim Ziyech’s first league goal of the season for Chelsea wasn’t lost on Tuchel.

The Blues were struggling to get a foothold in the game but Ziyech’s contribution allowed them to settle.