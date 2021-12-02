There was no hiding place for Rafael Benitez or Everton after their worst Merseyside derby defeat at Goodison Park in almost 40 years.

The Spaniard looked a beaten man in his post-match press conference and could offer no other explanation for his side’s poor showing than they didn’t get the basics right against a very good team.

Attempting to spin the narrative slightly, Benitez mentioned Liverpool’s financial capabilities in the transfer market as well as the fact that if it were any other opponent, perhaps the inquest wouldn’t be so damning.