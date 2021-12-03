If the defeat at Manchester United wasn’t embarrassing enough already for Arsenal and their supporters, what’s emerged since the game is likely to infuriate anyone with an allegiance to the North Londoners.

Post-match, United’s Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during one of his goal celebrations, with a motivational quote attached.

Nothing unusual in that, except Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, appears to have liked it.

If the likes on the post are verified, that surely spells the end of the striker’s captaincy at the club.