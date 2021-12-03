Photo: Arsenal star unbelievably likes Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

If the defeat at Manchester United wasn’t embarrassing enough already for Arsenal and their supporters, what’s emerged since the game is likely to infuriate anyone with an allegiance to the North Londoners.

Post-match, United’s Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during one of his goal celebrations, with a motivational quote attached.

Nothing unusual in that, except Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, appears to have liked it.

If the likes on the post are verified, that surely spells the end of the striker’s captaincy at the club.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.