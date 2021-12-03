With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, Edinson Cavani’s striking role has been considerably marginalised.

The Uruguayan should feel aggrieved given that his output and work ethic for the Red Devils arguably should’ve ensured regular employment in the United front line.

To that end, and according to The Times, Cavani has expressed a preference for signing for Barcelona at the end of the current season, one can assume for one last crack at European football before retirement.

Or heading back to South America for a standard of football that’s at a lower level than that which he’s been used to of late.

Though the Catalans don’t have the money to sign him before summer 2022, he would then be available on a free transfer.

A ‘killer’ in the box with a proven goalscoring record, he is precisely what the Blaugranes need at present.

Memphis Depay isn’t hitting the mark often enough at present, and it’s entirely possible he could be moved on at season’s end if he doesn’t improve.

Whether or not that’s the case, the club really can’t afford to turn Cavani down.